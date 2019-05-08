Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car near Shrewsbury

The crash happened just after 1pm today on Shrewsbury Road in Preston Gubbals, outside of Roger Hotchkiss Car Sales.

West Mercia Police were called to the scene to close the road from Bomere Heath crossroads to Ellesmere roundabout. The road still remained shut at 3.20pm and diversions were put in place.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance sent a crew from Cosford in a rapid response car, all of whom were still on the scene hours after the crash.

Jamie Arrowsmith, communications officer at WMAS said: "At 1.14pm we were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

"This is clearly a serious incident and we are dealing with one patient who was the motorcyclist."

West Mercia Police Operations and Communications Centre tweeted: "RTC Shrewsbury Road, Preston Gubbals.

"Road closed in both directions from Bomere Heath crossroads to Ellesmere roundabout. Diversions in place."