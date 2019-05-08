Author reveals Shrewsbury's secrets

"Every time I visit Shrewsbury I find something new to marvel at, whether it be the delightful architecture, or an aspect of Shrewsbury's history," says John Shipley.

"Secret Shrewsbury will help the understanding of anyone interested in learning more about Shropshire's wonderful town."

It is John's 14th book to be published – including two about his beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers – and his fourth about Shropshire.

His Shrewsbury book is interspersed with various "Did You Know?" facts, including that in 1669 the accounts for Shrewsbury Corporation included the purchase of a new ducking stool for the punishment of scolds, and the stocks were last used in the town in 1850 to secure a policeman who had been convicted of being drunk and disorderly.

"Rumour has it that when he completed his sentence he received a standing ovation from the crowd that had gathered, who even took up a collection for him."

A retired managing director who hails originally from the Black Country, John has lived in Bridgnorth since 1968.

Apart from his non-fiction works, he has also written Westerns under the names Jake Shipley and Jack Matthews.

"Secret Shrewsbury" is published by Amberley and costs £14.99.