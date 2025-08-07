West Midlands car workshop hopes to raise thousands of pounds for children's charities with unique raffles

Volksmagic in Oldbury will host two shows at the Vdubs in the Valley weekend in Bridgnorth from September 19 to 21, as well as hosting its annual 'Santa's a Gangster' charity raffle in December for the Cash for Kids free radio appeal.

Volksmagic has been established in the region for more than 30 years, but since 2007 has become a household name having appeared on TV shows such as Wheeler Dealer and Car SOS.

However, more than a shot at showbiz, it is his team's work with local charities that most inspires managing director Lee Southerton, 10 years on from their first Santa's a Gangster.

Every year the workshop gathers toys and gifts for children to donate to youngsters across the West Midlands, as well as offering parents the chance to win custom items in a raffle.

"We started 'Santa's a Gangster' 10 years ago, so we're celebrating that anniversary this year," Lee Southerton said. "We've built a Volkswagen Polo Harlequin, the multi-coloured one, to celebrate 30 years of the Harlequin and 50 years of the Polo.

Volksmagic in Oldbury where Lee Southerton (front) and Mark Bradley are pictured with the three special custom prizes that are up for grabs

"Also, the lady who originally owned the VW Polo that we chose to build the replica on would have been 100 years old this year, so it's one big anniversary for us to celebrate and it's nice for us to be able to help children and families in dire straits at Christmas.

"I can't ever stress enough the positive impact that my team and our surrounding support network have managed to make.

"My wife and I used to buy a girls gift and a boys gift every year and take it to anyone local who was doing a collection for children that year.

"I've got quite a big social media following and I mentioned what we were doing to my followers, and all of a sudden it was like Toys R Us had landed at our gate. People were bringing toys, gifts, giving donations, and it grew from there.

"My nephew a couple of years in gave me his MK1 Golf Convertible and he was adamant it had to be raffled so that someone had the chance to win a car for a fiver, and that's where us building the cars came from.

The Harlequin VW, from Volksmagic

"My business is building classic, custom Volkswagens and it allows us to build something cool and funky with my talented team and give it to someone for £5.

"This year we've built a car, we've built a Snap-on toolbox, and we've built a vintage BMX, a Raleigh Burner, all of which will go into this year's raffle."

The Santa's a Gangster draw will take place in December at Koyla Kitchen in Merry Hill, with more details to be announced in advance, while tickets for Vdubs in the Valley are currently on sale.

"There are three raffles with three different prizes and somebody is going to win big," Lee said. "We're selling raffle tickets now and we've got collection stations across the Midlands.

"We've got two live stages on Saturday and Sunday in Bridgnorth where we'll be auctioning things off, and that will raise thousands, and I mean thousands, of pounds for kids toys.

"Social services did something for me years ago that I can never repay them for, so I will keep doing this until the day I cannot."