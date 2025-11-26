Oswestry gearing up for the return of Christmas Parade

The event will take place at 11am on Saturday, December 6.

It marks a return for the parade, which was cancelled last year when Storm Darragh brought very strong winds to western parts of England and Wales.

Jonathan Jones, who organises the parade on behalf of Borderland Rotary Club said: “Come and join in, and make this a day to remember and don’t forget that the money raised will go to local causes – so put the date in your diary and come and support this great event."

Porth-y-Waen band heading up the parade at a previous event.

The Christmas Parade dates back to the 1950s is still locally organised by Borderland Rotary Club.