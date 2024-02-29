Here's your chance to put more trees in Oswes-tree...

Oswestry Town Council wants to see 17,000 trees planted in the north Shropshire town - that's one for each and every resident.

Residents can collect their free tree on a first come, first served, one per household basis at the town market on two days in March.

The Oswestry Town Market, at Bailey Head on Saturday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 20 from 9.30am to 2.30pm will see the tree giveaway.

Residents will be able to choose from crab apple, wild cherry, silver birch, rowan and dogwood bare root whips.

It all forms part of the council’s priority for a carbon neutral Oswestry and having the environment at the heart of its strategy.

The council has so far planted 7,544 trees to date and has worked in partnership with primary and secondary schools, local colleges, and community partners such Borderland Rotary Club and Oswestry Rugby Club.

Councillor Olly Rose, the town mayor, said: “The trees will contribute to Shropshire’s net zero carbon agenda and provide other environmental benefits as the trees grow and mature.

"We need to give our wildlife a helping hand and these trees will encourage insects and birds into our gardens.”

Additional information on the tree types will be provided on collecting a tree.

For more information on the council’s tree project, visit the Oswestry Town Council website.