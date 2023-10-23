Former patient donates funds to spinal injury unit

The Breaking Barriers money being presented

Fidel Thompson, who founded Breakin’ Barriers, donated £2,000 to the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) Activity Fund alongside Craig Pinkney, from S.O.L.V.E - this year’s sponsor, as well as donating a gift to a patient and the Oswestry-based hospital.

Breakin Barriers is a fundraising organisation formed by members of Morelife and NOIR Social Brand. As an organisation they pledged to donate a gift yearly to a new spinal cord injury patient.

This year’s gift was dedicated to a young spinal cord injury patient, Matty, aged 15, whose passion in his spare time is creating and bringing to life his designs through resin figurines.

Liaising with Kate Betts, Physiotherapy Rehabilitation Technician, Fidel organised a surprise visit to donate a complete Resin 3D printer, worth almost £400, set up for Matty to make his figurines from the comfort of his own home.

Kate said: “I would like to say thank you to Fidel, who is making such a significant difference to our patient's mental health.

“I have witnessed the positive effects the donations from Breakin Barriers make to our patients. Fidel is an inspiration and his passion to give back to the Trust is admirable.”

Fidel has received long-term care at RJAH and chose to raise funds for MCSI as a means of showing his gratitude to the hospital.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are extremely grateful for the donation. The funds provide essential activities for our MCSI patients to help improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Our patients deserve a stimulating environment, and donations support this important initiative - thank you to everyone concerned.”

Also donated to MCSI was a 43-inch smart TV for the newly refurbished Occupational Therapy Flat.

The flat gives patients a place to spend time with their family and allows them to master initiatives such as cooking, which is crucial when being discharged back into society.

Fidel said: “When I reflect on my journey 21 years later, embedded in me is my connection to the MCSI, the nurses and the physios, especially Kate Betts, has given clarity that without them there is no me.