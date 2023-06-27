Inquest opens into woman's death at Chirk Aqueduct

A full inquest will take place at a later date.

The senior coroner for North Wales, East and Centre, John Gittins, heard that Amanda Jane May, 53, from Lower Frankton, near Oswestry, had died on the morning on June 16.

The hearing, at Ruthin, was told police had been called to the scene after concerns were raised by members of the public.

Mr Gittins was told that after a post-mortem examination pathologist Dr Huyam Abdel Salam gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.