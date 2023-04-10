Notification Settings

Friday fun day begins a season of special markets in town to encourage more shoppers

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A series of special markets got underway in Oswestry over the Easter weekend to encourage shoppers to the stalls.

Oswestry Town Council Fun Day . Esme Sallnow from Chirk who dresses in a different costume each year
Oswestry's indoor and outdoor markets are managed by Oswestry Town Council, which organises a series of specialist events throughout the year to promote them.

The Good Friday Fun Day saw activities for all the family as well as the usual traders setting out their stalls.

Oswestry Town Crier, Phil Brown, welcomed shoppers to the Bailey Head.

There was face painting, street entertainment, donkeys, and fairground rides as well as an Easter Hunt.

Among the visitors was Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore who said the markets were an important part of Oswestry's economy.

Other specialist markets on the way through the year will include charity markets when charities and local good causes can promote what they do on stalls on the Bailey Head.

There are also markets with a gardening theme and those specialising in antiques.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

