New sculpture to mark coronation already a roaring success

The three headed dragon at the British Ironwork Centre

The huge sculpture has been created at Shropshire's British Ironwork Centre which is offering it, at no cost, to towns and cities for them to host it for a time to mark the coronation year.

It has been made entirely from old car and vehicle parts, championing recycling.

The dragon will be on display at the entrance to the Ironwork Centre on the A5 south of Oswestry until the crowning of King Charles 111 and will then go on tour across UK cities.

Already it has been admired by many hundreds of people in person at the visitor centre and online.

Clive Knowles from the centre said dragons have always been associated with royalty and kings.

"This dragon has been deliberately created with three heads symbolising a trilogy: the past, respecting and learning from our history; the present, evaluating endless possibilities; the future protecting and building a better future," he said.

"Dragons are known throughout the world and universally across cultures - as symbols of wisdom, loyalty, strength, protection, power, success and fearlessness the very same attributes of our new King."