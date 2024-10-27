Ironwork centre unveils plans for 'most complex sculpture ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The centre, based on the outskirts of Oswestry, says the latest monument has been given a working title of 'The United Eye'.

The attraction, which is behind a host of stunning sculptures, including the Knife Angel, says the latest creation will the 30m by eight metres, and will represent a 'giant all-seeing eye'.

Explaining the inspiration behind the plan the centre said: "With governing bodies and global leaders at the forefront of worldwide environmental and political decisions, the idea behind the sculpture is to highlight the fact that we’re all ‘watching’ and keeping an eye on how these policies impact our daily lives.

"Essentially, this monument is a call for these leading bodies to ‘do the right thing’ and take accountability for the actions that negatively affect our societies as a whole."

The United Eye will be crafted from 10,000 glass lenses, each printed with a translucent image of an eye.

The Ironworks said the vision is to "feature the eyes of one representative from all 10,000+ cities in the world".

It said the project would "create a united front of all faiths, denominations, races, genders, sexualities, backgrounds and cultures", adding: "Ideally those involved in the project will be activists or individuals dedicated to making the world a better place for future generations."

The centre said ‘The United Eye’ will its 'most complex' sculpture to date in terms of size, scale and global involvement.

A statement from the centre said: "It is the first of its kind to attempt to involve individuals from every city in the world, and is set to be a strong reminder to governing bodies that the people are always watching.

"Once created, much like the Knife Angel, The Ironworks will petition to have the monument placed within an impactful UK location; in this case, within the heart of Parliament Square in London.

"This location is famously overlooked by a number of official buildings including the Houses of Parliament, the Supreme Court and Whitehall.

"The Ironworks will soon be putting out a call for worldwide representatives to get involved by sending in an image of their eyes, which will then form a crucial part of the sculpture.

"But are currently seeking further ideas and thoughts over how this monument can have the highest volume of global involvement and impact.

"If you’d like to get involved or have any ideas over how this monument can make the most global impact, please get in contact with The British Ironwork Centre via their Facebook page or e-mail at info@britishironworkcentre.co.uk.