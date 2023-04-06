Notification Settings

Competitions and family fun promised for village Coronation celebrations

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Villagers near Oswestry are hoping for a right royal fun day when they hold a Coronation community event.

The Barley Mow

Trefonen's Barley Mow pub is hosting the Coronation Fun Day on May 8.

The day will raise funds for Trefonen Primary School and Preschool.

One of the organisers, Mel Oakley, said villagers were being invited to take along their own picnic and tables and chairs for the event.

"Hot baps and cream scone will be available and there will be free tea and coffee," she said.

During the afternoon there will be a best dog competition with various classes, weather permitting, as well as children's competitions for the best decorated crown and best coronation tree decoration.

At 3pm there will be the planting and official naming of the Trefonen Coronation tree on which the decorations will be hung.

Other attractions will include live music and a children's disco, stalls and sideshows, a visit by a 'Princess', Pimms and Prosecco bar and ice cream by Scoopalicious.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

