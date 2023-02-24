Gruelling spinathon by students and staff is set to raise funds for specialist college

Brendan, right practicing on the spin bike with supporters

Brendan Langan-Hart, who has scoliosis of the spine and associated physical difficulties, is determined to join Derwen College’s 24-hour Spin Along Spinathon from March 24-25.

The 21-year-old student, a resident at the specialist college in Gobowen, near Oswestry, has resolved to take part, despite having never taken to the saddle before.

The Hospitality and Food student, tried out his first ever spin practise session in preparation for the challenge. He hopes he can complete a full hour on the bike, to support sports co-ordinators Sian Thomas and Steve Evans who will be pedalling for a gruelling 24 hours.

They will be joined by other students and staff who will complete their own chosen times on the bikes.

It is is the second year that Sian and Steve have taken on the 24-hour Spinathon challenge for Derwen Charity. Last year’s event raised over £8,000. With more support and sponsors for 2023, the team are hoping to smash the target this year.

The event takes place from 10am to 10am in the College’s Reception area, with students, staff and supporters joining the challenge along the way.

Each person taking part will be embarking on their own personal challenge; some will be aiming to spin for an hour, others have committed to far longer sessions on the bike. Their aim is to raise funds and lend some moral support to Sian and Steve. Money raised from the challenge will go towards new accessible sports changing room facilities which will benefit students and the community.

Other impressive participants include student Harry West – who is also embarking on his first half marathon this year. He be spinning for a eight hours spread across the 24 hours. Members of the College’s Student Union Board will also be joining in for an hour.

The event has received sponsorship from Oswestry School, Bridge Coffee, Coach House Fitness, Active8 Gym, Planet Doors and Shropshire Design & Print.

Brendan, from Bedfordshire, wanted to get involved despite finding exercise such as cycling very difficult.

“I wanted to do this to raise money for the college. I’m in my second year and I love it here. I wanted to set a good example and give it a go. I’ve managed half an hour in a practise session, it hurt but it was fun. I’m going to try my best to complete an hour. I’m not afraid of a challenge. College has taught me that we can all challenge ourselves and be independent.”

Sian Thomas said: “The support we receive from students and their families is what keeps us going through the day and night. Each student who signs up is taking on their own personal challenge. It’s brilliant to see Brendan step out of his comfort zone to take part. Today was his first day on a spin bike, and he was really nervous about getting on and off the bike safely, but with support from physio and friends, he’s done an amazing job.

“An hour will be a real challenge for him, but I’m confident he can do it!”