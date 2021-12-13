Transport minister in Shropshire as countdown to by-election gathers pace

Grant Shapps, left, with Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst and Dean Carroll

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, took the Secretary of State for Transport to sites making up part of his election pledges on roads and railways.

Together with Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council Cabinet Member for Highways, the two visited The Mile End Roundabout, Oswestry, nearing completion, which is part of a £16 million scheme to cut congestion, provide access to the job-creating Innovation Park, and build new homes

They also visited Pant where residents could get relief with an A483 bypass and the A5 which Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst says should be turned into a dual carriageway to cut congestion.

Oswestry Railway station was also in the tour as well as various roads across the constituency.

Mr Shapps said: "It was great to visit North Shropshire and talk to Neil about his transport plan. I’m delighted to see this government’s investment at work in North Shropshire, with diggers already in the ground.

"To keep our progress going, North Shropshire needs a hardworking local MP like Neil. He has a plan to get North Shropshire moving and he has the experience to make it happen.

‘I’m keen to work with Neil and Shropshire Council to get things done. So I’m pleased to see Neil leading on the local issues that matter instead of playing politics."

Dr Neil said: "This is about making a difference to people’s everyday lives. Cutting congestion, fixing potholes, building new roads, reopening local rail lines and securing investment. "