Appeal after arsonists set fire to car in Oswestry

The vehicle, which was parked in Cabin Lane in the east of the town, was destroyed in the blaze after 10pm last night .

A fire crew from the town was called out at 10.22am. Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to get close enough to the car to extinguish the flames.

The blaze was under control by 11pm.

At 22.22hrs 20.11.19 @SFRS_Oswestry crews dealt with car fire in Cabin Lane Oswestry. Fire Investigation confirmed that it was deliberate. If you have any information contact @OsCops on 101 (Ref no 778-s-201119) or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800555111 @advertizer pic.twitter.com/nnJakb15ez — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) November 21, 2019

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that police had also been on scene and fire investigators had confirmed that the vehicle had been deliberately set alight.

West Mercia Police have appealed to witnesses or anyone who may know anything about the arson to contact them quoting incident number 778-s-201119 by phoning 101.

Alternately they can give information anonymously by contacting CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111.