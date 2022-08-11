Farmer and neighbour created fire break to prevent a major blaze

the flames and smoke from the combine harvester and Soulton Farm

Tim Ashton from Soulton Hall realised he had to sacrifice the vehicle to the fire to prevent a major disaster on the farm.

His was among a spate of agricultural vehicle fires in the county during the dry weather with no less than six on Wednesday involving combine harvesters and a seventh an agricultural trailer.

Tim says the fast response from emergency services proved how vital it was to retain and improve their funding.

He raised the alarm after realising he could not put out the fire in the vehicle's engine compartment.

"I went through all the cleaning and safety measures before starting the combine but had only gone a couple of times around the field before I couldn't get it into reverse. I looked in the engine, saw the problem and reached for the fire extinguisher. It was after using the second extinguisher that I realised I was not going to save the machine and had to stop the fire spreading."

He ran for his mechanical digger to flatten part of the crop to create a fire break.

"My neighbour, Anthony Ford realised what was happening and with his tractor began ploughing in the wheat behind me," he said.

"His swift action meant we were able to create that fire break needed in the time while the fire service mobilised. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was outstanding."

"Yes we have lost the combine harvester and about 10 square metres of wheat. But if the blaze had spread through the crop to Soulton Hall, which is a heritage building, it could have been catastrophic."

"We have a 1,000 litre water bowser available but I very quickly realised that sacrificing the combine to save the crop and our home was the only thing to do."

"This year has been unprecedented weather wise. Anyone who still denies climate change really has to take a look at what it happening."