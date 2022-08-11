Watch as Shropshire crews put out seventh combine harvester fire in just two days

Crews are under pressure as temperatures soar

It comes after another incident took place at 9.45pm last night in Upper Edgebold in Shrewsbury, where firefighters battled to put out the agricultural vehicle.

Watch the video here:

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s this week, The Met Office has raised the Fire Severity Index to very high for the West Midlands.

The incident in Shrewsbury is the seventh reported combine harvester fire this week according to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log.

Firefighters were called out to two separate incidents within an hour of each other on Tuesday afternoon at Ellesmere Road, Welsh Frankton, Oswestry and Tag Lane, Chipnall, Cheswardine.

And yesterday saw five reports of combine harvesters on fire in the region, at Hearne Farm Hodnet, Soulton Road in Wem, Eaton-on-Tern near Market Drayton, Station Road in Ditton Priors and Upper Edgebold in Shrewsbury.

Combine harvester fire near Wem. Pic: Soulton Hall