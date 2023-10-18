Local business gives financial boost to this year's Drayton Arts Festival

Children at Norton In Hales C of E School with some art that they created at the Drayton Arts Festival 2021

Organiser of the Drayton Arts Festival, Suzanne Edwards, said the team had received a "generous donation" from care company McCarthy Stone.

She said: "Today we received a very generous donation from McCarthy Stone, builders of Joules Place, to help sponsor the cost of four showings of our 45-minute ECO-VR experience event, bought in especially for our 10th Anniversary this year.

"There are also a few local people that are helping us to limit our expenses in different ways.

"We still have a way to go, but this is a wonderful start to being able to continue our mission to offer our events as free entry, where possible, for the community to enjoy."

The festival, which will take place between Wednesday, October 25, and Sunday, November 5, will feature live music performances, as well as theatre, children's events, arts and crafts, exhibitions, workshops and more.

Set up in 2014, it was the first community arts festival in the north Shropshire town, offering up to 40 events across the week for the local community.

This year, there will be an incredible 50 events for children and families including the ECO-VR experience taking place at the Festival Drayton Centre.