Climate group invites eco-pledges from community

Helen Morgan and Rowan Cookson, Chair of Market Drayton Climate Action.

Market Drayton Climate Action hosted an activity morning outside the town's library, with North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, turning out to talk as part of the event.

Rowan Cookson, chair of Market Drayton Climate Action, said they had used the morning to tell people about a new sticker scheme for shops in the area, which highlights those offering sustainable eco-friendly services.

People were also able to write their own environmental concerns on a 'worry wall', as well as pledges to become more environmentally friendly on leaves which could be attached to a 'sustainabili-tree'.

Ms Cookson said: "We have got a scheme in Market Drayton and the surrounding area where we identify sustainable businesses and other organisations offering re-use, reducing packaging, repairing or recyclong, and we have identified them with stickers in the windows which link to an interactive map on our website so people can see all the different organisations locally and see what they do.

"The event today was showing people what those stickers mean, but also encouraging people to think about their own lives and what they might be able to do."

She said they had been inviting people to make small, realistic pledges for changes in behaviour that can help the environment, with the appreciation that not everyone is able to get involved in large scale climate protests.

Children had also taken part in the event, with many attending after the group had visited their school to talk about efforts to be more environmentally friendly.

Ms Cookson ssaid: "What we were trying to show is that there are ways of getting involved in sustainability and climate action that suit people's lifestyles.