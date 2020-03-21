Scheme to bring 50 flats to Market Drayton altered amid supermarket noise concerns

McCarthy & Stone first applied for permission to demolish existing buildings to make room for a new complex off 36 Stafford Street in July last year. Its original plan included four town houses as well as 50 flats for retired people.

Though the application was welcomed by Market Drayton Town Council as necessary to house an ageing population, Asda called for the scheme to be completely overhauled because of concerns over its store at Stafford Street.

The company said that complaints from residents of the potential flats about early morning deliveries could present a “risk to the ongoing operation of the Asda store”.

Now the developer has submitted new plans for a T-shaped block of 53 retirement flats and no houses, and with only corridor windows facing the supermarket to the west of the development.

A statement by The Planning Bureau on behalf of McCarthy & Stone said: "A key consideration that guides the choice of this arrangement is to have an elevation with only corridor windows facing the supermarket car park.

"The use of the single aspect building plan positions the flats in such a way that there is no possibility of noise disturbance from the supermarket."

'No resemblance to the original plans'

One man who lives to the east of the land in question complained that the new designs would affect his property.

Derek Roberts wrote to planning authority Shropshire Council: "The revised plans bear no resemblance to the original plans which we were in favour of. I wish to object to the new plans.

"There is no regard to the fact that this is a conservation area and the only thing that seems to be in the mind of the developer is to overcome the noise objection from Asda to the detriment of the neighbouring properties including the Grade II listed [Roman Catholic Church of St Thomas Aquinas and St Stephen Harding].

"The eastern elevation adjoins my land and comes within 20ft of my stable block which has been here since 1860.

"We envisage that there could be smell and flies from these stables which has the potential to raise objections with any new residents.

"Our main bedroom directly overlooks the proposed property and would infringe our privacy. We would be looking at a three-storey brick wall.

"I would like to ask the planning committee to reject these plans and revert back to the original plans and the developer look for a reasonable solution to the noise objections from Asda without compromising the adjoining properties."

Shropshire Council is still considering the application. At the time of writing Asda had not commented on the new designs.