Car destroyed in fire of 'doubtful origin' in Market Drayton

The car was completely destroyed in the blaze, which happened in Stafford Street.

Firefighters were sent from Prees to deal with the fire, which happened at about 7.42pm yesterday.

The fire crew used a breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to put out the flames.

Police from the Market Drayton safer neighbourhood team, as well as a Shropshire Fire and Rescue investigations officer, were also in attendance.

INCIDENT📟 Pump from @PreesFire_SFRS mobilised at 19:42 Thursday to car fire at Betton road #MarketDrayton 🚒 On arrival car fully involved in fire🔥 2 x BA👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒 2 x hose reels💦 Fire of doubtful origin @SFRS_CWhite attend as FI🔎 @MDraytonCops on scene 🚓 Any information ring 101 pic.twitter.com/IfCOkwaBb5 — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) February 21, 2020

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "On arrival car fully involved in fire.

"Fire of doubtful origin. Any information ring 101."

As well as calling police on 101, people can submit information anonymously via CrimeStoppers. Call them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org