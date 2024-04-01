Historic county castle provides setting for new author's new murder mystery

Bolt From The Black – the second book from Oswestry author Dave Andrews in the Inspector Probert series – sees a body found in the castle moat.

The victim is a property developer who had been seeking permission to build a large estate of exclusive houses near Wat’s Dyke on the outskirts of Oswestry.

Suspicion immediately falls on outspoken opponents of the proposal and an internet troll using the pseudonym 'Avenger Anarchist' is top of the list.

But there are others in the frame too, including a prominent church figure and members of the deceased’s family.

"We’re really thrilled that our castle is featured in Dave’s new detective novel and that he describes the site in such a positive way," said Jan Nowak who works in the castle shop.

Dave added: "I chose the castle because I’ve always enjoyed going there. It’s a well-known landmark and a popular destination for both locals and visitors to the area. It just seemed an ideal location for a night time murder!

"I’ve been taken completely by surprise by sales of the first Inspector Probert novel, Each Slow Dusk. I’ve received a huge number of messages from readers. Many of them have told me how much they enjoyed reading about familiar places. Some even tell me that they’ve followed Inspector Probert’s route around town as he was trying to solve the case!

"I’m sure Bolt From The Black will have a similar effect on readers who know Whittington or Oswestry."

Dave is Reader/writer in residence at Oswestry library where he gives talks on various aspects of English and Welsh literature and offers advice to writers.

He is the author of twelve previous books, including The Oswestry Round, Gobowen to Everest and Wilfred Owen: Poet of Oswestry.

Bolt From The Black is available at Whittington Castle, Booka, Rowanthorn, Siop Cwlwm, Oswestry Library, Oswestry Tourist Office or direct from Dave at daveauthor54@gmail.com.