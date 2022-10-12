Shropshire Local, a mobile council services van that aims to help those in rural areas access support from the council, has parked up and services moved into local libraries to help people over winter.
Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for health and communities said the mobile service had been successfully reaching remote and rural areas over the last year.
"Over the past year the team have been hitting the road, putting the council back into the community. With the aim of making the council more accessible and easier for those in remote communities to find out more about local support services, the team have been on hand in all weather conditions, to provide a listening ear and information to residents.
"They offer advice on how best to access services, and show how this can be done online. The team has met and helped hundreds of residents with their enquiries. We’ve also heard many examples from around the county of how the customer service team has assisted residents and facilitated meaningful and life-changing conversations."
Council staff will be on hand at each library to provide a listening ear, advice and information to residents about accessing council services and services from other organisations, and can also offer advice on how to access these online.
The services will operate between 10am and 2pm on the following dates:
Wednesday 12 October – Bridgnorth Library
Thursday 13 October – Wem Library
Monday 17 October – Market Drayton Library
Thursday 20 October – Highley Library
Monday 24 October – Broseley Library
Tuesday 25 October – Whitchurch Library
Wednesday 2 November – Oswestry Library
Thursday 3 November – Albrighton Library
Thursday 10 November – Church Stretton Library
Friday 11 November – Bridgnorth Library
Wednesday 16 November – Market Drayton Library
Thursday 17 November – Cleobury Mortimer Library
Thursday 24 November – Whitchurch Library
Wednesday 30 November – Oswestry Library
Friday 2 December – Shifnal Library
Wednesday 7 December – Bridgnorth Library
Thursday 8 December – Wem Library
Wednesday 14 December – Market Drayton Library
Thursday 15 December – Church Stretton: Mayfair Community Centre
In addition to these locations, there are also Shropshire Local hubs at Ludlow Library and The Darwin centre, Shrewsbury, which are open from 9.30am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays in Shrewsbury, and Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Ludlow.