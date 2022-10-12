Shropshire Council's mobile services have moved into libraries for the winter

Shropshire Local, a mobile council services van that aims to help those in rural areas access support from the council, has parked up and services moved into local libraries to help people over winter.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for health and communities said the mobile service had been successfully reaching remote and rural areas over the last year.

"Over the past year the team have been hitting the road, putting the council back into the community. With the aim of making the council more accessible and easier for those in remote communities to find out more about local support services, the team have been on hand in all weather conditions, to provide a listening ear and information to residents.

"They offer advice on how best to access services, and show how this can be done online. The team has met and helped hundreds of residents with their enquiries. We’ve also heard many examples from around the county of how the customer service team has assisted residents and facilitated meaningful and life-changing conversations."

Council staff will be on hand at each library to provide a listening ear, advice and information to residents about accessing council services and services from other organisations, and can also offer advice on how to access these online.

The services will operate between 10am and 2pm on the following dates:

Wednesday 12 October – Bridgnorth Library

Thursday 13 October – Wem Library

Monday 17 October – Market Drayton Library

Thursday 20 October – Highley Library

Monday 24 October – Broseley Library

Tuesday 25 October – Whitchurch Library

Wednesday 2 November – Oswestry Library

Thursday 3 November – Albrighton Library

Thursday 10 November – Church Stretton Library

Friday 11 November – Bridgnorth Library

Wednesday 16 November – Market Drayton Library

Thursday 17 November – Cleobury Mortimer Library

Thursday 24 November – Whitchurch Library

Wednesday 30 November – Oswestry Library

Friday 2 December – Shifnal Library

Wednesday 7 December – Bridgnorth Library

Thursday 8 December – Wem Library

Wednesday 14 December – Market Drayton Library

Thursday 15 December – Church Stretton: Mayfair Community Centre