Antiques fans brave the heat at Powis Castle

Fiona Bruce and Runjeet Singh at Powis Castle and Garden for Antiques Roadshow photo: BBC

Presenter, Fiona Bruce, and the team from the BBC Sunday night programme filmed three episodes of the popular show on Tuesday .

Filming of the 45th series of the Roadshow started a few months ago and for the first time in the show’s history, members of the public were invited to apply for tickets to ensure they could attend.

Amber warnings of heat didn’t stop the fun, as enthusiasts from around the country made the trip to see how much their prized possessions would be worth, and to be in with a chance of being filmed for the TV programme.

Shane Logan, General Manager at Powis Castle and Garden, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with the BBC to bring the Antiques Roadshow to Welshpool.

"A huge thank you goes to the volunteer stewards and staff who endured a long day in hot conditions to ensure the smooth-running of the event. It’s safe to say we’re all excited to see the show air on TV soon.”

Several items from Powis Castle’s world-class collection and internationally renowned garden were filmed for three episodes of the much-loved show, as well as items brought along by ticketholders. The public will have to wait until the show airs on BBC One to find out what discoveries were made.

Filming took place in the Edwardian Formal Garden, famous for its lawns, rose beds and century old apple trees, with views of the medieval castle and 17th century Italianate terraces in the distance.

First broadcast in 1979, the Roadshow remains one of the most popular factual programmes on BBC One, with some six million people regularly watching on Sunday evenings.

Powis Castle and Garden is open daily throughout summer. For opening times, admission prices and more information, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden.

Built in the 13th century as a medieval fortress in Welshpool, Powis castle sits high on a rock above its world-famous garden.