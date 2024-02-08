Plans to build houses next to historic 18th Century pub withdrawn
Plans to build three houses next to a historic Powys pub have been withdrawn.
In November, Michael Broxton lodged plans with Powys County Council to build three houses next to the former 18th century pub The Cottage Inn in Montgomery.
The proposal was for two semi-detached and one detached house, all having three bedrooms, built at the site.
Three car parking spaces would also have been provided for each unit.
At a meeting of the council’s Planning committee a year ago councillors voted to give Mr Broxton planning permission to convert The Cottage Inn into a four-bedroom house.
There had been a campaign in the town against the plans.
A Save The Cottage group was set up on Facebook and 85 official objections lodged with Powys against the conversion with people wanting to see it remain as a pub.