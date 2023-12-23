Busy mid Wales trunk road shut after crash, drivers warned to avoid the area
A major trunk road in mid Wales has been closed because of a crash.
By Sue Austin
Published
Last updated
The A483 is shut near Newtown, south of the Coed-y-Dinas roundabout. The crash was first reported soon after 6am.
AA Traffic News said that the busy road was closed both ways between Brithdir Lane and Sweep's Lane.
Police are warning people to avoid the area.
A Dyfed Powys police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."