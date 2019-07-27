Menu

Man denies nose biting charge

By Sue Austin | Newtown | News | Published:

A Mid Wales man, alleged to have bitten another man's nose, has denied an assault charge.

Aaron Hassall, 24, of Francis Place in Newtown, appeared in the dock at Mold Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, on Michael David Griffiths, on December 15 last year.

Judge Niclas Parry rebailed the defendant pending his trial, which is expected to start on September 17.

