New era for Powys schools

Ysgol Llanfyllin will open as an all-through school while Ysgol Cwm Banwy will serve the Llangadfan and Llanerfyl areas south of Lake Vyrnwy.

They are the latest schools to open as part of Powys County Council's education re-organisation.

Ysgol Llanfyllin is the county’s second all-through school and is being established after Llanfyllin County Primary School and Llanfyllin High School were merged. It will provide Welsh-medium and English-medium education for pupils from four-18 years on the primary and high school sites.

Ysgol Cwm Banwy is the new Welsh-medium Church in Wales School which has been established following the merger of Banw Community Primary School and Llanerfyl Church in Wales Foundation School. The school will be located at the former Banw Community Primary School site in Llangadfan.

Llanfyllin Councillor, Peter Lewis, said: "The opening of Ysgol Llanfyllin is fantastic. It secures the future of education in the town and also the future of bilingual education which has been under the microscope for a long time. We have great numbers at the school and a really great number of sixth formers deciding to stay at Llanfyllin which shows just how good the education is in the town."

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property said that the establishment of these two schools came at an exciting time for the council as it starts to deliver its Strategy for Transformation Education in Powys, an ambitious 10-year strategy to improve the education provision and entitlement for the county’s learners.

He said: "This is an exciting time for governors, staff, parents and pupils at Ysgol Llanfyllin and Ysgol Cwm Banwy and I wish them all the best as they start this new era.

“We are committed to improving the education provision and entitlement for all the young people in Powys by delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys. The establishment of Ysgol Llanfyllin is an important milestone in delivering our strategy.

“I look forward to working with school leaders at both schools as we work together to improve the learner experience for young people in these areas.”

For more information about Transforming Education in Powys, visit powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation.