Tasty food and veg given to schoolchildren

Jayne Griffiths

Last week, Jayne supported teachers and pupils at Trefonen C of E Primary School in Trefonen near Oswestry with donations of tasty fruit and veg in support of a special anti-social behaviour awareness course run by the local police.

She is also organising fruit donations to the local HAF programme of summer activities, and to the Credu Big Weekend for young carers in Llandinam.

The new Buy One to Help a Child scheme builds on Tesco’s existing food redistribution programme with FareShare, which last year saw Tesco provide more than 29 million meals of surplus food. Tesco will be making a donation to FareShare for every piece of fresh fruit and vegetables bought in store until August 8.

Jayne, who is based at Llandrindod Wells, said: “I know from my work with local food banks that demand has been higher than ever before over the course of the pandemic, and so this scheme is really important. Every child – and every adult – needs a good healthy meal, and we hope our customers will take the opportunity to try some new fruit and vegetables at the same time as supporting the campaign.”