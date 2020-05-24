Mid Wales recycling centres set to reopen with strict restrictions

Waste disposal sites are set to open in Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, Lower Cwmtwrch, Newtown and Welshpool on Tuesday.

Powys County Council made the announcement and said members of the public should only visit for essential use, where accumulated waste cannot be collected through the normal kerbside collection service and which cannot be stored safely at home until the lockdown restrictions are eased.

While the centres will remain open on their regular days, the authority warned of long queues and delays, and urged people to consider whether they needed to make the visit.

Strict restrictions are being implemented, including a 10-minute limit for each car on the site.

Household Recycling Centres are preparing to open in Powys

The council tweeted: "Household waste and recycling centres will reopen on their normal opening days, from Tuesday 26 May.

"Do not visit before reading the full list of restrictions online.

"Please think carefully before you decide to visit. Be prepared for long delays."

Advertising

Full restrictions can be read at en.powys.gov.uk/article/725/Household-Waste-Recycling-Centres

More Covid-19 coverage: