Politicians holding 'fraud awareness' session for constituents

The event, with Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and Welsh Parliament member Russell George, will take place on Friday, October 27, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, at St Mary’s Church House, Church Street, Welshpool.

The politicians said the event will bring together a range of organisations that will offer support and advice on fraud awareness, and who will be able to help with any queries which residents have.

Organisations which will be there on the day include HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Dyfed Powys Police – Regional Crime Prevent & Protect, Experian, Celtic Credit Union and Citizens Advice Powys

Mr Williams said: "In light of ever-increasing incidences of fraud on a global basis, I am conscious of the extremely worrying effect this has on my constituents across Montgomeryshire. Cybersecurity, scams, money laundering, improper payments, identity theft – there’s much to think about and be aware of for individuals, businesses and organisations.

“Russell and I, in conjunction with HSBC, are therefore very pleased to be jointly hosting this event, which will bring together a range of organisations that can offer support and advice on fraud awareness.”