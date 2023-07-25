Royal Welsh awards presented for exceptional service

The RWAS President for 2023, John Homfray with wife Jo and Dr Fred Slater at the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony.

A mix of honorary life vice-presidency, honorary life governorships and society awards were presented at a ceremony at the show by the 2023 President, John Homfray, and his wife Jo.

Honorary Society Awards are presented to individuals nominated by Directors and Assistant Honorary Directors, who have made an exceptional contribution to the Society over many years.

William Hanks, Assistant Honorary Director for Cattle, Honorary Director of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and member of Glamorgan Feature County Committee received the Society’s Honorary Life Vice Presidency for his outstanding service.

Helena Davies received an Honorary Life Governorship.

Hospitality steward at the Royal Welsh Show and Winter Fair for more than 34 years, a dedicated steward and supporter in Glamorgan County, she has worked hard for the society as did her late husband Tudor.

Also receiving Honorary Life Governorship awards were Roger Howells who has been involved with the Society for many years, by stewarding in the Sponsorship Pavilion and a former Treasurer for Pembrokeshire Advisory Committee, Janet Lewis, who has been involved with the Handicraft Committee for more than 35 years, including County Advisory Committee and three Feature Counties and John Thomas. Mr Thomas has been a long standing member on the Board of Directors and County Advisory Committee, has held a number of positions over the years and is very active with CARAS Wales.

Honorary Life Governorship awards also went to Lillian Gray, who has given considerable service to the Society for nearly 40 years, as a Senior Steward in the Horse Section and has carried out her duties to a very high standard especially when running large classes, and Mr Christopher Jones, who has given over 30 years of service to the Society. An announcer and commentator in the Horse Section Main Ring since 1994, he recently retired from his position prior to the 2022 Winter Fair.

Honorary Life Membership awards were presented to Estyn Bufton, Bryan Pugh, Karen Groombridge and Eurwyn Edwards of Caernarfon.

Mr Bufton has been on the Shearing Committee since 1994 and stewarded since 1981. He leads a small army of stewards whose duties include the wool packing and removal and the handling and presenting of lambs to the judges for scoring immediately after shearing.

Mr Pugh has been on the Shearing Committee since 1994 and has stewarded 1993 – described as an "integral component" of the Royal Welsh Shearing Section.

Mrs Groombridge, the Society’s former Membership Officer was awarded with an Honorary Life Membership for her years of service to the Society.

A Joint Honorary Life Governorship award was presented to Dave Wharmby and Gill Wharmby.

Mr Wharmby started stewarding in the Goat Section with Mrs Wharmby in 1978 under Chief Steward Madge Hughes.

Following the retirement of Mrs Hughes, widened his role and took on the position of Chief Steward of the Goat Section for the last 44 years.

Society awards were received by Helena Lewis, who has been a cattle hostess since 1992 at Royal Welsh events, and is the wife of David Lewis, RWAS former Chair of Council.

Mrs Lewis has been a loyal supporter alongside Mr Lewis at many society events. She was presented with an engraved glass vase as a gesture of appreciation.

Dr Fred Slater from Newbridge-on-Wye was also presented with a society award.

Dr Slater's association with the society started years ago, when he was asked to put on display for a Radnorshire County Feature year, and as a result of that introduction to the Royal Welsh and many years later, he became the Assistant Honorary Director for Horticulture and then Festival Director, Chair of the Horticulture, a member of Board and Council and a keen advocate for all that is Royal Welsh.

He was awarded in 2006 with the Society’s Silver Medal and Honorary Vice Life Presidency.