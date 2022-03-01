Appeal to find dog a forever home after 400 days in RSPCA centre

Charlie needs a forever home after 400 days in RSPCA care.

Charlie was rescued from a dilapidated barn in January last year but numerous appeals to find him a home have proved fruitless.

The RSPCA is hoping a dog lover in Shropshire or Mid Wales will come forward to help.

The charity says the five-year-old was so nervous and withdrawn when he first arrived at the animal centre in Newport, Wales, that he didn’t move from the corner of his kennel for about six weeks.

But he slowly began to show an interest in his carers and place his chin on their hand as he became more at ease, but it wasn’t until May that he was confident enough to take his first steps outside.

The manager of the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre Nikki Tutton said: "We know there is so much love out there for Charlie who is such a cheeky chappy who really has transformed since he first came to us all those months ago.

“We have got to know him so well over the past year and a bit, and he is going to make such a wonderful companion.

“If you can help us find his perfect match, please spread the word.”

Charlie needs a forever home after 400 days in RSPCA care

Charlie was discovered living in a rundown outbuilding in Ceredigion along with 44 other dogs.

His owner was struggling to meet their basic needs, with a lack of shelter, parasite control and poor diet and agreed to work with the RSPCA.

The charity says Charlie can still find new stimuli scary, so he will need a patient and quiet adult-only home where he can get used to different noises slowly.

A big garden would also be beneficial so he can bond with his new family in a bigger space before gradually going out on walks with them.

His sociable nature means he could live with another calm and confident male dog, or neutered female, who can help his progress in dealing with everyday life.

His new family will also need to come to the centre multiple times to build up a bond with him, so they will ideally need to live nearby.

“Charlie has come on in leaps and bounds,” said Nikki.

“He really is a different dog altogether. He has such a beautiful personality and loves a cwtch from his carers.

“We do have some requirements for his new home, but we just know there is a loving family out there for him.”