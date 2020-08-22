Wales could hold the World Chefs global challenge

The Culinary Association of Wales, the International Convention Centre the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government, are considering a plan to include the prestigious Worldchefs’ event as the centrepiece of a four day festival of culinary skills, food and drink in the autumn of 2021 combined with TasteWales 2021.

The CAW has been given a deadline of September 15 to either accept or decline the invitation to host the Global Chefs Challenge Final.

It's president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, from Llanfair Caereinion is having talks with partners and potential sponsors to ensure that Wales can underwrite the cost of hosting the Global Chefs Challenge.

“The invitation deadline is tight, but we are very aware of the scale and significant importance of securing the opportunity to host this prestigious event in 2021,” explained Mr Watkins.

The invite came after Wales lost out to Singapore on a bid to host the Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2024.

During the bid, the Prince of Wales spoke out about Wales' food heritage in special video.

He said “Anyone who has the privilege of visiting Wales will have a feast in more ways than one. As you take forward this highly important project, which could bring so much benefit to Wales and so much pleasure to participants, I shall be with you in spirit and wishing you well.

Worldchefs is an organisation that represents more than 12 million chefs from 108 countries worldwide.