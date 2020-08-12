Enjoy a taste of Montgomery

Taste Montgomery has more than 30 members from food producers to hospitality providers.

The deli, which will sell food from the area, was opened on Monday by the deputy Mayor of Montgomery, Councillor Jill Kibble.

Chair of the group, Philip Owens, said:

"Taste Montgomery's purpose is to coordinate, enhance and promote what Montgomery and the locality has to offer. Particularly at this difficult time the aim is to encourage more visitors to the area as

well as offering the local population more diversity and choice. By working and cooperating with existing business’s a more prosperous economy will result, benefiting everyone.”

The Farm shop deli will open from 2-7.30pm on Monday-Wednesday and Fridays and Saturdays with a stall on the market on Thursdays.

"It will be serving drinks and food during the evening thereby opening more of the town’s attractions to visitors and locals alike," Mr Owens said.

"It is great to being able to offer food and drink from our members. Thank you to everyone who has helped and contributed to getting this off the ground ."