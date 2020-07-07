Tourism boss demands answers over indoor attraction closures

The Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions says if the decision is not reversed, over 4,500 jobs will be lost and many sites will face bankruptcy.

Chairman Ashford Price said: "WAVA has asked the First Minister to explain why he has allowed all retail shops to reopen, all departmental shops to reopen, and all out of town retail outlets to reopen, but not allowed indoor Welsh attractions to reopen? What scientific evidence does he have that produces such a strange decision?

"Does the First Minister realise that Welsh indoor attractions have taken no tourism revenue since last October? Many have been forced to take on huge loans that must be repaid. More worryingly a few are now suffering from mental health stress related issues.

"Visit Wales has spent millions on promoting indoor attractions because our Welsh weather is so variable. If indoor attractions remain closed where will tourists go this summer when it is pouring with rain? Probably straight home.

"The last two weeks of July and August are more critical than ever this year as these six weeks offer indoor attractions their last chance to take any money from the main summer tourist season. Without this revenue many businesses will not survive the coming winter.

"If the above happens and the First Ministers refuses to allow indoor attractions to reopen, the indoor attraction industry of Wales will collapse, especially those in rural locations. The scale of this catastrophe in unemployment terms will resemble those of the 1930’s."