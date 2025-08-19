'Permission not needed' to turn 5-bedroom Cradley house into children's home for 3 children aged 8-17

Dudley Council ruled that converting the five-bedroom detached house in Beeches View Road, Cradley, into a care home for children with special needs did not represent a material change of use.

Head of planning Carl Mellor has granted a lawful development certificate to Care 4 Good which plans to convert the property, which was built in the 1980s, into home for up to three children aged eight to 17.

Up to three care staff would be employed at any one time, planners were told, providing round-the clock supervision for the youngsters.

A statement on behalf of the company said the children would have a variety of needs, such as learning difficulties, autism, and emotional and behavioural disorders.

"The staffing will be made up of two members of staff regularly working or sleeping at the property," said the statement.

"The registered manager may be at the property from 9am-5pm,"

It added that visitors to the house would include specialists such as social workers, therapists, and other professionals as well as family members of the children.

Planning officer Bethany Shinton recommended that the certificate be granted.

"The care provided would be of a supervisory nature and the function of the home would be similar to that of a typical family dwelling, with similar activities taking place, similar number of cars parked within the site and similar vehicle trips to and from the site," she said.

"In light of the above, the local planning authority is of the opinion that the activity at the premises would be similar in nature and frequency to that of the visits undertaken by friends, family, contractors to a normal family dwelling.

"In addition, despite the shift patterns being proposed it is considered that the movements of the two members of staff will be no different to those undertaken by parents or guardians living at any residential dwelling."