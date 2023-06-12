Flash flooding in Much Wenlock as heavy rain hits town

Flooding in Much Wenlock on Monday evening. Photo: Dan Thomas

A number of roads in Much Wenlock quickly filled with standing water as the county was gripped by a storm warning.

The A458 outside The Gaskell Arms, High Street and Bourton Road were among those affected, with drivers seen making their way through the water.

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre also closed early as a result of the weather.

A statement on its Facebook page said: "Due to the heavy rain and flooding around the centre we have taken the decision to close the centre tonight from 7.30pm.

"Unfortunately the rain is now flooding the main corridor."