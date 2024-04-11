Town Council to holds its annual meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Town Council is to hold its annual meeting on April 24

The meeting, which is to be hosted by the town mayor, Rachel Connolly, who will summarise the town council's activities during the last year.

There will also be reports from the Planning, Events and Finance committee chairs.

Guest speaker at the annual meeting will be funeral director John Adams from Perry & Phillips who will update residents on his bereavement and child support campaign.

An update regarding flooding in Bridgnorth and the town's future plans to reduce the impact of flooding will also be presented, a Bridgnorth Community Gardeners will be providing Information on their work around the town.

The meeting takes place at Castle Hall in West Castle Street, on Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm.