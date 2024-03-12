Closing town's recycling centre would be 'disastrous' amid fears for its future

That's the view of the Mayor of Bridgnorth who has become the latest critic of a potential move to shut the town's recycling centre.

Councillor Rachel Connolly, who also sits on Shropshire Council for the Labour party, made the comments in response to Shropshire Council facing a £62 million shortfall in its funding for the coming financial year, and the possible closure of two recycling centres.

Two out of those in Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Oswestry and Whitchurch could be threatened as a way for the council to balance its budget.

The authority has said a decision isn't imminent and that any plans will follow a public consultation exercise and be subject to ratification by the Cabinet and full council.