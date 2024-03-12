Bridgnorth students attempting 'to pick a pocket or two' with latest production

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Endowed’s Oliver opens this week, which is set to be bursting with plenty of tunes from the smash-hit musical including favourites such as “Consider Yourself”, “Pick a Pocket or Two” and “I’d Do Anything”.

The story follows the journey of a trusting young orphan Oliver Twist who dreams of finding where he truly belongs after being cast out of the grim 19th century workhouse he calls home.

Supported by a talented and experienced production team, the Bridgnorth Endowed cast are set to bring this smash-hit musical production to life.

Leading roles include two Oliver Twist’s in the form of Heidi Kench and Archie Wootton, while Patrick Ainge stars as Artful Dodger and Henry Griffin takes on Fagin, alongside Charlotte Cotterill and Sophie Hill who share the iconic role of Nancy.

The show opens at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre on Thursday, March 14 and runs for three nights, with an extra matinee performance on Saturday.

Ticket prices are £10 for adults, £8 for concessions (U16s and seniors) and £30 for families (2 x adults and 2 x U16s).

Bookings can be made here: ticketsource.co.uk/bridgnorthendowed