Engineers aiming to fix burst water pipe in Bridgnorth soon
A burst pipe has been causing water supply interruptions in Bridgnorth.
By David Tooley
Repair work has started on the pipe overnight and engineers from Severn Trent are aiming to fix the problem soon
A spokesperson for the company at 7.06am today (Thursday) said: "Our teams are still onsite working hard, committed to getting your supplies restored.
"We just wanted to let you know that we’re still on track to carry out the repairs overnight."