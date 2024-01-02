'False alarm' after '10' emergency vehicles seen hurtling towards river in village

Villagers and residents near Highley took to social media to report they had seen "about ten" police vehicles and fire engines hurtling down the B4555 Highley Road at around 2pm.

Others reported seeing more emergency vehicles speed past the Ship Inn towards the village.

Emergency services had been scrambled following a report from a passer-by that a vehicle had been seen in flood water just before 1pm.

Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Shrewsbury and Telford headed to the scene along with the police, but a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had all "stood down" as the incident had been a "false alarm".