Paramedics called to four-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth

The collision happened one the B4555 Ingram Lane - the main road between Bridgnorth and Highley. Medics and firefighters were called to the scene. Nobody was trapped in the cars, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "At 3.37pm on Wednesday, September 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Highley, Bridgnorth, involving four cars. No persons found to be trapped."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.