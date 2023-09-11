New housing could be built on site of former scrap yard

Artist’s impression of a planned development at The Firs, Child’s Ercall

Combi Developments Ltd has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission for the redevelopment of an area of brownfield land formerly used as a scrap yard at the Furber Bros Motor Salvage, The Firs.

The proposal involves the redevelopment of the site to provide 28 dwellings and approximately 6,700 square metres of public open space, along with associated access, parking, landscaping and ecological enhancement areas.

Previous buildings and structures at the site have already been demolished with the exception of a small brick-built office building.

A previous application for the site was refused.

But a planning statement to the council says the new application will provide nine affordable dwellings – 32 per cent of the scheme, more than double the requirement for this area.

Developers say that the wider balanced housing mix includes smaller two- and three-bed market dwellings which caters for older people wishing to downsize as well as younger people wishing to find their first home.

"The scheme also provides a range of family homes to allow for an inclusive and integrated development."

In the south of the county Ludlow Hospital in the town's Gravel Hill has applied to create an extension to its existing reception area with internal alterations.

There are plans by the Trespass store on Bridgnorth High Street to install and display two new signs on the listed building.

In Ludlow the eatery at 10-12 Castle Street has asked for permission to re-decorate the frontage, install new wall mounted lights and install new signs along with a menu case.