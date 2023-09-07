Emergency services called to crash near Bridgnorth

By David Tooley

A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the scene of a crash where a car collided with roadside equipment and came to rest on a verge.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all reported at the scene at the B4555, in Sutton, Bridgnorth, at 7.02am on Thursday.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth to make the car safe.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth and also at the scene of the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

They said one car had been in collision with roadside furniture and came rest on roadside verge.

The fire service made vehicle safe and declared its part in the incident over at 7.26am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said; "We were called just after 7am to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Covert Lane and the B4555 near Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one car had been involved in a collision and the driver, a woman, was already out of the vehicle.

"Ambulance crews treated her for injuries not believed to be serious before she was conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment."

West Mercia Police have been contacted for more information.

