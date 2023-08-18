Tiger King's Carole Baskin claims big cat spotted in the region is Black Leopard and urges people not to run if they see it

The CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame, has said that the black furred creature seen enjoying the surroundings of Ford Green Nature Reserve in Stoke-on-Trent is very likely to be a black leopard.
The identity of a mysterious creature seen roaming a Staffordshire nature reserve may have finally been revealed.
