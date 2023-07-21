Father and daughter go oar-to-oar in tough Atlantic rowing challenge for good causes

Atlantic rowers Dani Jones, her husband Mark Jones and dad Ian Davies

Four years later she and husband Mark are in training to take on the challenge themselves, as team 'For Better Oar Worse'.

And in a twist to the story, lining up to race against her for the 3,000 mile crossing will be her dad.

Ian Davies, 63, from Oswestry has paired up with friend, Jim Ronaldson, 66, to attempt his second Atlantic Challenge. The duo are attempting to become the oldest pair to complete the crossing as team 'Never2Late'.

The Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge 2023 begins on December 12 from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands. The finish line is Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda.

Both teams are raising funds from charity - For Better Oar Worse is supporting Access Sport as well as two Shropshire children who suffer from severe epilepsy. Never2Late is raising funds for Papyrus and Myeloma UK.

The latter is a thank you from Mr Davies, currently in remission for myeloma, after undergoing two bone marrow transplants.

Dani and Mark, formerly from Bridgnorth, now live in France and have recently been on sea trials in their boat.

Currently visiting their family in Shropshire, they are having to train on a rowing machine.

Although they have both taught kayaking they say ocean rowing is completely new for them.

The two teams have a television star supporting their challenges.

Ian Davies and his team mates The Atlantic Mavericks cross the finish line four years ago

The Chase star, top quizzer, Shaun Wallace, will host a fundraising quiz in the Down Inn, Bridgnorth from 6.30pm on Saturday.

Teams of up to eight people can join the quiz but must register in advance.

Tickets are £15 each to include food and can be booked by calling 07484 870756.

Mr Davies said he was proud that his daughter and son-in-law were taking part.

"Then, when I had the chance to do the challenge for a second time, I couldn't say no," he said.

He said that he wanted to raise funds to help fight blood cancer and also show that age is just a number.

People can support the two teams by visiting gofundme.com/f/for-better-oar-worse-charity-atlantic-challenge or gofundme.com/f/rqbkc7-never2late.