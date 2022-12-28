10-year-old girl riding high after winning dressage award

Hollie Davies has been awarded a silver salver as Best New Prospect by British Dressage North West after competing in a number of major competitions during 2022.
The 10-year-old from Alveley was also given a special sash and rosette for winning the North West D Squad Rider League.
“We are so proud of what Hollie has achieved this year and are really looking forward to the next 12 months,” said Hollie’s mum Kerry Parker-Davies, who owns KA Horses Equestrian Centre in Alveley.
“She won the British Dressage Youth Championships and went on to compete in the inter-regional and home internationals as a member of the British Team.
“Sadly, Hollie’s pony Angus is now retiring but she has another winning pony Phoenix and a young horse Calypso Dancer to bring on.”