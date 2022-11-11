Shropshire falls silent to mark Armistice Day

Standard-bearer Josh Warwick from Bridgnorth.

Scenes at the War Memorial at Bridgnorth Castle Grounds were typical of those taking place around the UK as dignitaries and politicians joined ex-servicemen and women in paying their respects to the fallen.

John Whitty, chairman of the Bridgnorth Royal British Legion said it was a case of "military precision" when the Last Post ended and the bells of St Mary's Church sounded at the same time as a blast from the steam trains at Severn Valley Railway.

"As the Last Post finished the bells started and we had a long blast from the steam railway. After Reveille they sounded again from Severn Valley Railway. It was perfectly timed and in a wonderful setting."

MP Philip Dunne laid a wreath in the presence of Shropshire Council leader Councillor Lezley Picton and the service was led by The Rev Simon Boxall.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, left, and Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton

A Royal British Legion standard was lowered by Josh Warwick in the usual mark of respect as ex-service people looked on and reflected.

The crowd was invited to attend the Remembrance Day march and ceremony on Sunday.

The service at Bridgnorth's war memorial

For many years the Armistice Day ceremony has been held in High Street but a decision was made to hold it at Castle Grounds for safety reasons because of the amount of traffic generated in the town during its regular market day.

A Remembrance Service on November 13 will begin with a formal parade from Whitburn Street.

All members of organisations, clubs and others wishing to take part in the parade are requested to gather at Whitburn Street at 1010am.

Those wishing to march in memory of a family member or loved one are welcome to join the Royal British Legion contingent.

The band will lead the parade from the top of Whitburn Street adjacent to the High Street followed by representatives of the Royal Air Force, the Royal British Legion and veterans as well as uniformed and children’s associations.

Veterans reflected quietly

The same parade format as in previous years will be followed but will start from Whitburn Street with marchers parading along the High Street and West Castle Street to the Castle grounds.

Afterwards a service will be conducted in St Mary’s Church.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 students and staff from Telford College took part in the annual remembrance parade and commemoration.

The Armistice Day service was held outside the college's Haybridge campus in Wellington, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The parade was led by the college’s public uniformed services students, and also included representatives from the British Army reserves, Royal Navy, and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Former Telford College staff member Bob Jenkins – a retired military police officer now living in the USA – filmed a video message for the ceremony at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.

Students and staff at Telford College

It included a recital of the poignant poem which he originally wrote for the Armistice centenary, called Remember Me.

Bob said: “It seems a beautiful and appropriate place at which to recite the poem that I used to narrate when I had the privilege and pleasure of working at Telford College and being with you on this annual occasion.”

Several Telford College public uniformed services students read the traditional remembrance day exhortation, including Fraser German, Cameron King, Olivia Sylvester, Elizabeth Worthington, plus PC Pete Rigby.

There were also readings by Telford College A-level student Misha Candlin, and Archie Walkerdine – a former college tutor now with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service..