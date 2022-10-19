Shropshire firefighters honoured for service and good conduct

Newport officers collecte the Telent Charity Shield

Newport fire Station was among those to collect an award as they collected the Telent Charity Shield at Theatre Severn.

Their award, part of a ceremony for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) staff, followed incredible efforts to raise money for the family of their late Crew Manager, Shane Evans.

The team raised more than £5000 and are continuing their activities including preparing for a 24-hour 100km charity walk in the Peak District.

Bridgnorth firefighters were also honoured with the Dave Bishton Challenge Shield.

The award goes to the fire station or department which has raised the most money for The Firefighters Charity.

Bridgnorth Fire Station raised £3642 from textile recycling collections, car washes, the local Carnival parade and Christmas collections.

The High Sheriff’s Good Citizen Award, which is given to an individual or group which has made a substantial contribution to society, went to Jeremy Chambers and the crew at Prees Fire Station.

They collected the award as a result of maintaining emergency response availability throughout a period of staff shortages.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, presented the awards on the night and said: "It’s always an honour and a privilege to meet members of the service and convey the appreciation of the people of Shropshire for all that you do”

Miniature medals for family members of serving firefighters were presented by councillor Eric Carter, Chair of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority.

The ceremony also marked one of the last before the retirement of Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton.

Mr Hammerton retires in January and reflected on his career before presenting the Achievers Certificates: